Korg Gets His Own ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Poster

The fan-favorite Kronan character from Thor: Ragnarok has been given his own poster in promotion of the Marvel Studios film.

Korg, the computerized ally to Thor played by Taika Taititi, is seen in his full rocky glory on the new poster shared by the official Thor twitter account. “See Korg in Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok,” the tweet is captioned. The film opened in theater earlier in November.

Check it out below!

Waititi performed the motion-capture elements for Korg as well as three other characters in Thor: Ragnarok. He acted as the Hulk on several occasions, as well as Surtur and one of the three-headed alien Haju’s heads. Korg, however, was the only character to feature Waititi’s voice. Several of the lines have helped transform the character into memes across the internet.

Thor: Ragnarok currently has a 4.12 out of 5 user rating in the ComicBook.com database, earning an 84.67 composite score. Currently, the third Thor movie is ranked eighth overall among comic book movies. If you’ve seen Thor: Ragnarok, give the film a rating below.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters.