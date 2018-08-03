‘Kraven the Hunter’: Spider-Man Spinoff Movie Lands ‘Equalizer’ Writer

With Venom’s release on the horizon, it looks like Sony is moving forward with its Peter Parker-less Spider-Man universe. The studio has reportedly hired a screenwriter for a movie about Kraven the Hunter.

According to Collider, Sony has tapped Equalizer 2 screenwriter Richard Wenk to pen the Spider-Man spinoff movie.

More than a year ago, it was reported that Sony was looking into movies about Spider-Man villains like Mysterio and Kraven the Hunter, in addition to the Venom and Silver & Black films that were already in the works. Venom is set to hit theaters in October, while Silver & Black has been shelved for the time being, as the script gets rewritten.

Sony is clearly keen on the idea of Kraven the Hunter, as hiring a writer is a solid step forward. However, the addition of a Mysterio movie is much less likely, as the character is reportedly the villain of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is co-produced by Marvel Studios. This will likely keep him out of any of Sony’s solo ventures for the time being.

Kraven the Hunter has never been adapted to live action before, and fans were unclear as to when and where his introduction would arrive. He’s always been well-known as a Spider-Man villain, so his rights have been with Sony. However, with the deal between Sony and Marvel, it was a toss-up as to whether he would get his own Sony flick or appear as a Spidey villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There was also the chance that Kraven could be in another Marvel movie, as Black Panther writer/director Ryan Coogler has previously said that he was keen on using Kraven in his films.

Are you excited to see a Kraven the Hunter movie? Is this the right direction for Sony? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!