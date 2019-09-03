Kristen Stewart Says She Was Told If She Didn’t Hold Her Girlfriend’s Hand In Public She Might Get A Marvel Movie

Kristen Stewart hit it big with the Twilight franchise but afterward took on smaller more character-focused projects. Now she’s returning to the bigger budget side of things with Charlie’s Angels, and Stewart recently opened up about how she’s changed in a new interview with Bazaar. Part of that is how she deals with expectations and opinions of the public and studios, and during the interview, she revealed that in the past she has been told that if she stopped with the PDA regarding her girlfriend that she might just get a big-budget film, like a Marvel movie.

“I have fully been told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favour, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,” Stewart said. “I don’t want to work with people like that.”

Stewart doesn’t identify as any particular label, saying she’s kind of a different person every day and likes that. “I just think we’re all kind of getting to a place where – I don’t know, evolution’s a weird thing – we’re all becoming incredibly ambiguous,” she explains. “And it’s this really gorgeous thing.”

That said, she also says that some people approach her because of that undefined sexuality, and to that thought she shook her head a bit, saying “Literally, life is a huge popularity contest.”

Stewart hasn’t been in a Marvel film yet, but if she takes one on it won’t have anything to do with her sexuality or acknowledging it or not in public. As for why she decided to do Charlie’s Angels, Stewart credits Elizabeth Banks in a big way.

“I did Charlie’s [Angels] because I’m a huge fan of Liz Banks and I always felt she vouched for me,” Stewart said. “I always felt, like, she doesn’t think I’m a freak.”

She also credits Banks with bringing out her goofball side thanks to their friendship, so much so that when Stewart’s friends watched the trailer they said “Dude, that’s you. Finally!”

