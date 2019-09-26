The Latest Edition of Mean Tweets Features David Harbour, Zendaya, Mark Hamill, Maisie Williams, Jeff Goldblum, and More

One of the greatest segments on any late-night talk show is Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets, which sees various celebrities reading mean things people say about them on the Internet. The latest edition of the hilarious bit features many big names in Marvel, Star Wars, and more. The full list includes Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Jeff Goldblum (Thor: Ragnarok), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Chris Rock (Top Five), Kim Kardashian (Keeping Up with the Kardashians), David Spade (Lights Out with David Spade), Fred Savage (The Wonder Years), Tiffany Haddish (Girl’s Trip), and Martin Short (Inherent Vice). As always, the tweets are vicious and the celebrity’s responses are hilarious.



Here are some of the best tweets and replies:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Maisie Williams looks like a very young grandma,” read one tweet.

“Aww,” Williams replied.

“Jake Gyllenhaal’s d**k smells like hot dog water,” read another.

“It’s like a haiku,” Gyllenhaal added. “A beautiful, beautiful thing to say.”

“I bet Zendaya’s feet smell like Funyuns,” one person wrote.

“Let’s check, shall we,” Zendaya replies as she sniffs her own shoe. “Nope! Smells like success to me.”

“The older Mark Hamill gets the more he looks like Yoda. Seriously. Seen that guy lately? He’s Yoda,” someone wrote.

“Mmm, mean burn this is,” Hamill responded in a Yoda voice. “Thanks a lot.”

“Jeff Goldblum is starting to annoy me now. Like, okay, dude. We get it, you have some weird sweaters. Good for you,” read another.

“I know what you’re talking about, believe you me,” Goldblum replied with a smile. “If I was in your shoes I might feel the same way. Like my new shirt,” he asks while rubbing his brightly patterned top.

What’s your favorite Mean Tweet? Tell us in the comments!

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 10/9c on ABC.