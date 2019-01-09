‘Legion’: Lauren Tsai Cast In Season 3

Lauren Tsai will join the cast of FX‘s X-Men series Legion in its third season.

According to Variety, Tsai plays a mutant named Switch whose mutant power is key to David Haller’s plans.

Tsai made her television debut on the Japanese-language reality series Terrace House: Aloha State. Legion will be her first television acting role. She’s known as a model and artist. She collaborated with Marc Jacobs on a capsule collection that released in October.

Legion stars Dan Stevens as David Haller, a powerful telepathic mutant who is also schizophrenic. The series also features Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Bill Irwin, Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clement, Hamish Linklater, and Navid Negahban.

After David’s actions at the end of the show’s second season – in which he became more like the dangerous and unstable Legion from the Marvel Comics universe – Kellar’s Syd Barrett will become the hero of the show’s third season.

“It was hard to balance future and present Syd because I was so invested was happening with present Syd,” Keller explained of the show’s time-traveling elements during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. “But I am so excited to see where we go from here with Syd the hero of season three.

“The most important thing is how Syd will react if he plans don’t go as planned as a hero. When what she loves and wants do not necessarily coincide. How she reacts will show who she is as a hero”

Noah Hawley is executive producer with John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb. Nathaniel Halpern is a co-executive producer and series writer.

“Legion has redefined the superhero drama and exceeded all expectations as the intensity and revelation build through the second season,” FX co-President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions Eric Schrier said when the renewal was announced. “We are incredibly proud of Noah Hawley’s achievement and are honored to continue the series as it pushes the boundaries of conventional television storytelling. We are also grateful for the contributions of our executive producers, John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb with Marvel Television, as well as our outstanding cast and crew of this groundbreaking show.”

Legion Season Three is expected to premiere in 2019.