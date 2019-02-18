‘Legion’: Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb Confirms X-Men Series Wasn’t Cancelled

Across multiple networks, Marvel Television series are concluding as we face the end of an era. Agents of SHIELD has two more seasons, Netflix has cancelled multiple popular series, and the first X-Men series Legion will be finished after the upcoming third season.

But Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb made it clear that Legion‘s circumstances are different, as this is the story showrunner Noah Hawley always wanted to tell. While speaking with Decider about the end of the X-Men villain’s series, Loeb stated that the end of Legion should prove to be a satisfying experience.

“When Noah [Hawley] came in the first day and told us what he wanted to do he told us the end of the story,” said Loeb. “It wasn’t like ‘I haven’t really figured out where this is gonna go, but this is what I wanna do.’ I’ve very often referred to being on the show as being on the Magical Mystery Tour and that Noah was our bus driver and that eventually he was going to say ‘Okay, time to get off.’”

The producer went on to explain that they’ve had meetings with a lot of talented creators to help make the shows, but talent isn’t the key to working with Marvel Television.

“I’m assuming that if you’ve got close enough for us to have a conversation that you have a talent, that’s sort of a given. So it really comes down to passion,” Loeb said.

He went on to explain that Marvel never sets out to make a series about people with superheroes, but that part comes secondary to what their content is all about. Instead, they focus on telling a story that focuses on characters.

“Legion is a perfect example. Legion is a story about a damaged man who is looking to be loved. That’s the story,” Loeb explained. “The fact that he can change reality with his mind is the Marvel of it, but if you don’t buy into that first part then the rest of it is just noise.”

But even though this could be the end of Noah Hawley’s take on Legion, Loeb insists the story could continue down the line.

“When you think about Marvel heroes and villains in general, it says ‘The End’ and then at the bottom it says ‘To be continued….’” Loeb explained. “I don’t feel like there’s a world where the story ends.”

The third and final season of Legion is expected to premiere on FX later this year.