Dan Stevens on If Other X-Men Characters Will Appear on ‘Legion’

Legion has returned for its second season and David Haller is back in the spotlight. Could he be joined by other major X-Men characters?

Legion star Dan Stevens was a guest on Larry King Now and after confirming that there are no plans – at least not that he’s aware of – for David Haller to appear in X-Men: Dark Phoenix or any of the other upcoming X-Men movies, he did at least allow for the possibility of some X-Men characters, particularly David’s father, appearing on Legion.

“That’s a good question,” Stevens said. “That’s probably a question for some execs over at Fox rather than me. There’s definitely scope for that. Again, in the X-Men universe, David Haller is the bastard son of Professor X, Charles Xavier, played by Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy in the movies. He’s definitely referred to and referenced throughout the seasons, and there’s every possibility that he might show up.”

Stevens was also asked about what the X-Men fandom is like and whether he finds them to be particularly rabid.

“They can be, they can be,” he said. “And I think people who know who Legion is and what space he occupies in that universe are very excited that it’s being done because as I say he occupies this very magical, chaotic corner of that universe and he has a multitude of abilities and the landscape of the X-Men universe really shifts when he comes to town. It’s not a guy who just has the ability to make something fly with his hand. It’s a whole world of things, so the possibilities are really endless and weird.”

Though Professor X has not been mentioned by name on Legion, his presence – or rather, his absence – was strongly felt in the show’s first season. Professor X previously battled Amahl Farouk, the Shadow King. After defeating Farouk on the Astral Plane, the Shadow King’s body was hidden away. Now Farouk has taken control of Oliver Bird’s body and his searching for his own. If he finds it he’ll become more powerful than ever before.

Legion airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.