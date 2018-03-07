‘Legion’ Season 2 Sees David’s Power Grow

Fans finally got to see the first mind-blowing trailer for the second season of Legion, teasing the conflict between David Haller and the Shadow King.

As David contends with his foe straight on, he’ll have to harness control of his seemingly limitless abilities, and series star Dan Stevens intimated that would continue to happen in Season 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When looking at superpowers, in these paradigms, there’s always the evolution of the baby giraffe stage of not really knowing how to wield these things, and then there’s that flush of ego where you think you’re invincible and can do all these things,” Stevens said during an interview with Collider.

Midway through the season, David seemed most powerful when the Shadow King was in control. But by the season finale, he finally wrested control of his body and abilities, offering a taste of what’s to come, and how he’ll deal with others attempts to manipulate him.

“We saw a bit of that in Season 1, and that continues in Season 2,” said Stevens. “He also starts to feel that maybe he’s being used a bit, as a weapon, and that maybe nobody was actually interested in him, after all, because it’s really just his abilities. It’s an interesting take on that kind of predicament.

“He certainly runs up against some characters that he can’t fully manipulate, in the way that he seems to be able to manipulate most people, which is an interesting obstruction. There are a few of them, and it gets very annoying for him.”

The second season picks up one year after David’s abduction in the finale, but for him it seems like no time has passed at all. His world is somewhat transformed as he and his friends are now working for Division 3, the group that hunted him in Season 1, in order to take down the Shadow King.

‘The enemy of my enemy,’ as it were.

“There’s a partnership with Division 3 that wasn’t on the cards, last time he checked,” Stevens said. “That’s strange. It’s an interesting thing where everybody assumes that this externalization means that everything is pretty straight forward and everything is gonna be great, and we’ll solve this war situation, but it’s never that simple.”

The previous season explained the nature of David’s illness, and now that he’s in control moving forward, Stevens said the series will continue to twist the characters — as well as Syd and David’s relationship.

“Things deepen and expand. As things get more mature, in terms of the level of the relationship [between David and Syd], on a macro level, things get even more epic,” Stevens said. “There’s a micro/macro expansion going on, which is fascinating to play with, as well. Yo-yoing between those two things for David is whiplash-inducing, but that’s part of the fun of the show and the role, really.”

The second season of Legion premieres April 3rd on FX.