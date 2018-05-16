‘Legion’ Season 2: “Chapter 16” Preview Released

Marvel Television and FX have released a preview of next week’s episode of Legion, “Chapter 16.”

The episode shows Clark approaching Syd about her relationship with David. He points out that David is a powerful psychic who could destroy the world on a whim, perhaps even after she hurts him. Is this foreshadowing the conflict that Future Syd hinted at in her conversation with the Shadow King?

You can see the preview above.

Speaking of the Shadow King, the preview shows David continuing to search for Amahl Farouk’s body, but this he’s not working with the Shadow King but against the powerful psychic being after Farouk forced the consciousness of David’s friend Lenny into the body of David’s sister, Amy.

Navid Negahban joined the cast of Legion in Season Two to play the Shadow King. ComicBook.com spoke to Navid Negahban about playing such a unique role.

“I think the journey and the life of the character have been very fascinating,” Negahban said. “He has been around since the beginning of creation or something. This is my understanding of the character. And, the lives he’s lived, the journeys that he’s had. And to just capture the whole thing and embody the journey, that was a challenge of its own.

“And, I don’t know. You’re asking me to judge my work, and I don’t know how to do that. I think it’s for you guys to decide what I did. And especially, I’m sure that world, the comic world, they have their own understanding. I just hope that I was able to do justice to this character because the character that’s been created, Shadow King, is not just the comic character in the comic role, he’s a real character.

“I think Noah’s world is fascinating and the way that he’s seeing the world and the way that he’s capturing and the way that he’s incorporating the present time into this comic world,” he continued. “And how each character will present a layer of us and how he regularly asks questions about us, and for us to discover ourselves as the audience. I think that’s, all of this is very fascinating.”

Legion airs Tuesdays at 10 pm ET on FX.