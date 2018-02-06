‘Legion’ Season 2 Release Date Revealed

FX has announced the return date for their cerebral X-Men television series, Legion.

Legion will return for its second season on April 3, 2018.

Legion Season Two will pick up one year after the conclusion of Legion‘s first season, filling in the gap over the course of the season’s 10- episodes. Showrunner Noah Hawley explained the time jump during the TCA press tour.

“It’s a couple of things,” Hawley said. “If the first year was the story of an insane man in a sane world, then I was interested in looking at David now being the sane man in an insane world. We’ve established he doesn’t have schizophrenia and he has these abilities. There is this time jump, for him to come back and suddenly the world is a very different place. I was interested this year in looking at a mass psychology. Mental illness can also be cultural in a way so those issues were interesting to me. We’re also exploring with Dan, he’s on a journey here in which in the language of this world, you have heroes and villains. It’s not determined yet where he’s going to end up. A lot of that’s going to have to do with what’s holding him on the good path, this love story with Rachel and his experience with Farouk. That’s really interesting to explore I hope.”

Star David Stevens added, “Issues of trust and in terms of who exactly has rescued him, what have they rescued him from,” Stevens said. “Is he a force for good or evil? Either way, is he being used? What does that then turn that into? Which team does he end up playing for is always at play I think. that’s really heightened this year.”

FX revealed a first look at the new season of Legion in a network sizzle reel. The series also recast its villain, the Shadow King, with Navid Negahban filling the role. Aubrey Plaza will also return as Lenny.

Legion returns to FX on April 3rd.