‘Legion’ Season 3 Confirmed for 2019

Cast and crew of FX‘s Legion are scheduled to take the stage this afternoon in the San Diego Convention Center’s Hall H to talk about the upcoming season of the mind-bending superhero drama.

Ahead of the panel, the official Legion Instagram account added a slide to their story that confirmed Legion season three would, in fact, premiere next year.

While announcing the show’s renewal earlier this year, FX Co-President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions Eric Schrier seemed ecstatic to have it return.

“‘Legion’ has redefined the superhero drama and exceeded all expectations as the intensity and revelation build through the second season,” Schrier said. “We are incredibly proud of Noah Hawley’s achievement and are honored to continue the series as it pushes the boundaries of conventional television storytelling. We are also grateful for the contributions of our executive producers, John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb with Marvel Television, as well as our outstanding cast and crew of this groundbreaking show.”

“I think the journey and the life of the character have been very fascinating,” Negahban said. “He has been around since the beginning of creation or something. This is my understanding of the character. And, the lives he’s lived, the journeys that he’s had. And to just capture the whole thing and embody the journey, that was a challenge of its own.”

The upcoming season will see the return of Hawley and Cameron as executive producers.

As far as Hawley goes, he’s been working on a little side project of his own in the mean time. Reports surfaced earlier this year that Hawley had been penning a script for a movie that features Fantastic Four archnenemy Victor von Doom.

“I wrote a script that I really like and the studio really likes,” Hawley said of 20th Century Fox, adding “it needs a little work. It’s hard for me, at this exact moment — because I start shooting another movie in five weeks — to do that work. So, I mean, my hope is to go back to [Doctor Doom] after [Pale Blue Dot].”

“I know there’s also a little uncertainty, given the potential for a Disney merger and the fact that Marvel may regain control of X-Men and Fantastic Four,” Hawley said. “They may have a plan of their own in a desk drawer. I just don’t know. So, I think there’s sort of a sense of uncertainty.”

Legion aired Tuesdays at 10 pm ET on FX last season but it’s unclear what day and time the third season will air on.