‘Legion’ Showrunner Reveals Professor X’s Role in Final Season

Professor X is coming to Legion Season Three and fans now know what role he’s going to play.

Legion showrunner Noah Hawley tells The Wrap that the show’s final season will show the battle between Professor X and the Shadow King that, in a way, began the entire Legion saga.

“We know enough, even in the mythology of the show, to know that when David was born his father went off to fight [Amal Farouk] and kick Farouk out of his body,” Hawley said. “And so I think what we’re going to explore, is that story.”

Hawley also noted that getting Xavier onto Legion took some doing. Professor X has appeared in the X-Men film series, played first by Patrick Stewart and more recently by James McAvoy. Xavier is set to appear again this June in Dark Phoenix.

“The movie studio definitely controls that story and those characters and there was a negotiation that had to go on,” Hawley said. “Going into this third story, that conversation began to be had at the highest levels, because I can’t finish the story unless I can do it.

“The good thing with Legion is that our reality is so detached from the comics — or anything — because it’s David’s subjective experience. The tesseracts in his reality doesn’t really have to linearly tie to anything we’ve seen before.”

Xavier will be played by Harry Lloyd, best known for playing Viserys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.

Legion stars Dan Stevens as David Haller, as well as Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Bill Irwin, Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clement, Hamish Linklater, and Navid Negahban. The show recently added Lauren Tsai for its final season.

After David’s actions at the end of the show’s second season – in which he became more like the dangerous and unstable Legion from the Marvel Comics universe – Kellar’s Syd Barrett will become the hero of the show’s third season.

“It was hard to balance future and present Syd because I was so invested was happening with present Syd,” Keller explained of the show’s time-traveling elements during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. “But I am so excited to see where we go from here with Syd the hero of season three.

“The most important thing is how Syd will react if he plans don’t go as planned as a hero. When what she loves and wants do not necessarily coincide. How she reacts will show who she is as a hero”

Legion will return to FX for its final season this summer.