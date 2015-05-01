A Massive $500 Marvel LEGO Just Leaked Online

The LEGO community has been longing for answers about LEGO Marvel Super Heroes set 76210 throughout the year, searching for any information about the set expected to price at $500. The search is over, now. Leaked photos of the massive new Marvel set hit the Internet over the weekend and squashed any hopes of a Daily Bugle-esque Avengers Tower set or a Spider-Man: No Way Home build which collects all three Spideys in one set. The set has been revealed as a 4,049-piece Hulkbuster, fitting into the Infinity Saga line of products.

This is not the first (or second) Hulkbuster set from LEGO. This is, however, the largest, by far. The set is based of Hulkbuster armor as it was seen in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. It comes complete with a plaque to indicate this is Tony Stark's Mk XLIX and a new Tony Stark minifigure. The minifigure is the second to feature a design with a Tony Stark dressed in civilian garb with part of the apparel designed to appear ripped through with the Iron Man suit underneath revealing itself. The previous set featured a micro-scale version of Avengers Tower, so this Hulkbuster set is quite the opposite way to nab a cool Stark figure. Details about the measurements for the final build have not yet been revealed.

The photos seem to have leaked from within a LEGO shelf where the Hulkbuster packaging was captured. The large set follows a Black Panther set which priced at $350 for a 1:1 bust build of Wakanda's leader. See some photos of the new LEGO Hulkbuster in the post below. The set is expected to price between $500 to $550, though LEGO has not officially released information about its price point or release date.

Since Avengers: Endgame wrapped up the Infinity Saga, LEGO has been taking a look back at the movies from the earlier era of Marvel Studios titles and releasing updated sets based on key moments. Phase 4 has seen sets for Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder off builds based on new scenes and characters. However, the Infinity Saga sets seem to be stealing the show.

Some of the Infinity Saga highlights have included Iron Man's new Hall of Armor set, a build based on Thor, Korg, and Meek's apartment in Avengers: Endgame's opening moments, the massive Thor's hammer set, and the update take on the Benetar ship from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Endgame. With so many iconic moments throughout nearly two-dozen films, one can only hope LEGO is not finished digging into the Infinity Saga for new sets.

In an interview with one of LEGO's top creative minds, MiniSuperHeroesToday's Jonathan Pushkar asked if Spider-Man: No Way Home would get an updated set. "The third biggest super hero movie of all-time was Black Panther when we made [the new set]," LEGO designer Mark Stafford said. "Now, [No Way Home] is the third biggest of all-time. It would be crazy not to consider it for future stuff." Tragically, there is no word on whether or not Avengers Tower is due for a treatment of this Hulkbuster size and quality but the Hulkbuster is finally revealed an expected in stores next month!

Are you excited for Marvel's new Hulkbuster set? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter!