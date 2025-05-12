LEGO Galactus Is The First Ever Fantastic Four Set

Marvel’s First Family joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe on July 25th with the debut of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which gives you plenty of time to build the new LEGO set inspired by the film. Interestingly, this is the first Fantastic Four set that LEGO has ever produced, but we will undoubtedly see plenty more before the film ends its run in theaters. It all starts with the Fantastic Four vs. Galactus Construction Figure (76316) which will come with 427 pieces and four minifigures with unique accessories.

The set centers around a posable and buildable figure of the villain Galactus that’s facing off off against minifigures of Mr. Fantastic with extendable legs, Human Torch with hand blasters, feet flames and a flight prop, the Invisible Woman with force shields, and The Thing with extra-large hands. You’ll be able to get your order in starting on May 31st / June 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop for $59.99. As you’re about to see, that’s not the only Marvel-themed LEGO set that you should have on your radar for the Summer.

The Fantastic Four set joins several Marvel LEGO releases that are pegged for August 2025. You can find all of the details right here, but a quick breakdown with links is available below. Note that we expect that more sets will be unveiled in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to our LEGO page for info on the latest drops.

You can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of the special offers for Insiders. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here.