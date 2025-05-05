LEGO Marvel Summer 2025 Sets Debut With Select Pre-Orders

This summer is going to be stacked with new LEGO sets and Marvel fans definitely have a few gems to look forward to. This includes some larger sets like the Avengers: Age of Ultron Quinjet (76325) at 1131 pieces. There’s also The Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock Subway Train set (76321) that’s inspired by the scene in Spider-Man 2 with Spider-Man, unmasked, using all his might to stop Doc Ock and the runaway train. Rounding things out are a few smaller sets like Endgame Thor vs. Chitauri (76322) and Iron Man & War Machine vs. Hammer Drones (76320) and more.

If you want to jump right in, then head here at the LEGO shop to see the latest Marvel releases. A full breakdown of the upcoming sets can be found below, and you’ll see that some are even available to pre-order now. Everything will be available to order on July 31st / August 1, 2025 at 9pm PT / 12am ET. Additional Marvel LEGO sets may be announced in the coming months, so stay tuned to the link above for more.

LEGO Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock Subway Train Scene (76321) / 393 pieces / $54.99 / Available to pre-order now / See here at LEGO: “Based on an iconic scene from Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man 2 movie. It comes with 4 minifigures: J. Jonah Jameson, Aunt May, Spider-Man and Doc Ock. The Spider-Man minifigure has interchangeable heads – masked and unmasked – and a large web that can attach to the train. A lift-off roof provides access to the train’s interior, which has room for minifigure passengers to sit.”

LEGO Spider-Man vs. Oscorp (76324) / 808 pieces / $139.99 / Available to order August 1 / See here at LEGO: “Comprising of 3 separate buildings: Miles Morales’s apartment with a jewelry store underneath, the Oscorp building, and Venom’s apartment with a convenience store below. Each room is furnished with relevant equipment and accessories. 8 LEGO minifigures from the Marvel movies ensure endless web-slinging action: Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, Miles Morales with his motorbike, Eddie Brock, Ghost-Spider, Norman Osborn, Kraven the Hunter and Green Goblin with his glider.”

LEGO Avengers: Age of Ultron Quinjet (76325) / 1131 pieces / $129.99 / Available to pre-order now / See here at LEGO: “The buildable Quinjet model comes with 5 minifigures: Black Widow with her motorcycle; Iron Man; Quicksilver; Ultimate Ultron; and Hawkeye with his bow and arrow. The minifigures can be attached to multiple locations on the aircraft. The Quinjet features an opening cockpit, 2 stud shooters at the front, and storage for Black Widow’s weapons and Hawkeye’s bow. The rear door opens so kids can drive the motorcycle in and out.”

LEGO Peter Parker’s Apartment (76317) / 394 pieces / $54.99 / Available to pre-order now / See here at LEGO: “Includes 4 minifigures: Hobgoblin on his glider with pumpkin bombs; Spider-Man and Anti-Venom blasting webs; and Mary Jane with a jointed spider robot. A giant, flexible web attached to the building can trap a minifigure in the apartment’s first floor is a kitchen. The upper level has a study and bedroom containing a flip-up bed, desk, computer, camera and a microscope. A push-button function makes part of the building collapse.”

LEGO Iron Man & War Machine vs. Hammer Drones (76320) / 204 pieces / $22.99 / Available to order August 1 / See here at LEGO: “Includes Iron Man and War Machine minifigures and 2 buildable Hammer Drones. The Hammer Drones are fully jointed so kids can pose the buildable figures for realistic dynamic play. The green Hammer Drone has a spring shooter on its shoulder. The blue Hammer Drone has a push shooter on each shoulder. War Machine has red hand and feet blasters and a stud shooter on his shoulder. Iron Man has blue hand and feet blasters and can hold laser beam elements.”

LEGO Captain America vs. Thanos (76319) / 107 pieces / $39.99 / Available to order August 1 / See here at LEGO: “includes 2 minifigures: Thanos in a spaceship designed to look like his Infinity Gauntlet, with moving ‘fingers’ and a missile launcher; and Captain America, in a super-sleek Quinjet with 2 shooters, an opening cockpit and a hidden compartment for his shield.”

LEGO Avengers: Endgame Thor vs. Chitauri (76322) / 373 pieces / $54.99 / Available to order August 1 / See here at LEGO: “Based on an iconic Marvel Avengers movie battle scene, this buildable Super Hero set includes 2 big LEGO figures: the Iron Patriot mech, which incorporates 4 stud shooters, and a fearsome Chitauri gorilla. Both are jointed for dynamic play. There are 7 minifigures: Iron Patriot MK2; Rocket with a large stud shooter; Thor with Stormbreaker; and 4 Chitauri, 2 of which have golden stud shooters. Other features include 2 jet scooters and a small environment for Thor, where spare shooter studs can be stored.”

You can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of the special offers. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here.

