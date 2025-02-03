The LEGO Marvel X-Men X-Mansion Set Hits Amazon

LEGO Marvel X-Men: The X-Mansion (76294) set

The LEGO Marvel X-Men: The X-Mansion (76294) was one of the hottest releases of 2024, but if you were waiting to pick it up on Amazon now is the time. The set features 3,093 pieces, 10 minfigures, a buildable Sentinel, and a price tag of $329.99. You can pick it up here on Amazon and here at Walmart now, Though getting it online here at LEGO entitles you to free gift with purchase sets. In this case you’ll get the Field Flowers set until February 7th.

Naturally, the LEGO X-Mansion set is packed with details like a Cerebro element, switchable Danger Room items, an exploding cupola, a motorcycle for Wolverine, as well tons of graphical nods to the X-Men franchise. As noted, it will also include a buildable Sentinel and 10 minifigures, 5 of which are all-new for this set. These figures include Professor X in his wheelchair, a new variation of Jean Grey, Gambit, Iceman and Bishop. There’s also Magneto, Storm, Wolverine, Cyclops, and Rogue. You can take a closer look at some of the fun features of LEGO’s newest Marvel set in the image gallery below.

