Deadpool 3 Fan Art Shows Marvel Mutant With Hugh Jackman's Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds has been working hand in hand with Marvel Studios on the upcoming third Deadpool movie. Deadpool 3 will bring the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he's coming alongside Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Jackman last played the character in 2017's Logan and wasn't expected to return as the character. But with him actually coming back for Deadpool 3, some artists have started to imagine how he could look in the film. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @ArtOfTimeTravel created a concept that shows Deadpool and Wolverine finally together and in costume. In the fan art, we see Wolverine get his classic costume in live-action, and he's with Deadpool at that. While we don't know if Jackman will wear the classic Wolverine costume in Deadpool 3, it sure is a fun thing to look at.

You can check out the fan art below.

Hugh Jackman Denied His Wolverine Return Before It Was Confirmed for Deadpool 3

Back in 2021, Hugh Jackman shut down the idea of returning to the role he made so iconic. That is until he announced his return as the character for Deadpool 3 a year later. In an interview with Jakes Takes, the actor revealed that he hadn't had any talks with Kevin Feige.

"I'm hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," he explained. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

