Life-Size New Marvel Black Panther LEGO Bust Is On Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November, LEGO celebrated the legacy of Chadwick Boseman's portrayal of King T'Challa in the original 2018 film with the 76215 Black Panther life-size bust. At 2,961 pieces, the giant bust is a first for the LEGO Marvel theme, and you can display it in a standard pose or the highly appropriate "Wakanda Forever" crossed arm pose.

The LEGO 76215 Black Panther life-size bust launched on October 1st priced at $349.99, but you can get it here at the LEGO Shop (exclusive) for $279.99 (20% off) at the time of writing. When complete, the bust will measure 18-inches tall x 20-inches wide x 11-inches deep. The deal comes as part of a LEGO end of year sale that you can shop right here. The brand new Hulkbuster set is among the items on sale.

In the ComicBook.com review of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Aaron Perine gave the film a perfect score, calling it "an emotional and uplifting conclusion" for Phase 4:

"For some Marvel fans, this is going to be a more somber affair than they're used to. It turns out that seeing half the universe wiped out by a purple alien isn't as emotional as thinking about one of your favorite performers being gone. Though, when you emerge from the theater, you'll be thankful for the ride Boseman took us all on and the road he's paved for those who walked beside him. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a trip down to the river to lay an old friend to rest, but the journey is necessary to move forward."