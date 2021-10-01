Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray SteelBooks Include Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has unveiled a treasure trove of limited edition reprints of 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray + Blu-ray + Digital SteelBooks that include fantastic covers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The collection also includes Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the Zombieland films, Last Action Hero, Gattaca, and more.
Many of these appear to be reprints of Best Buy exclusive SteelBooks that were previously sold out, so this is your second chance to grab them. A breakdown of the 4K SteelBook Blu-ray pre-orders can be found below. Note that they're slated for release on September 27th and you won't be charged until they ship. Odds are they will see a discount before that time. If it happens. you'll automatically get the lowest price during the pre-order period.
- Spider-Man: No Way Home 4K SteelBook – Pre-order on Amazon
- Venom 4K SteelBook – Pre-order on Amazon
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage 4K SteelBook – Pre-order on Amazon
- Zombieland 4K SteelBook – Pre-order on Amazon
- Zombieland: Double Tap 4K SteelBook – Pre-order on Amazon
- Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle 4K SteelBook – Pre-order on Amazon
- Jumanji: The Next Level 4K SteelBook – Pre-order on Amazon
- Gattaca 4K SteelBook – Pre-order on Amazon
- Last Action Hero 4K SteelBook – Pre-order on Amazon
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 4K SteelBook – Pre-order on Amazon