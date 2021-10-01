Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray SteelBooks Include Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has unveiled a treasure trove of limited edition reprints of 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray + Blu-ray + Digital SteelBooks that include fantastic covers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The collection also includes Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the Zombieland films, Last Action Hero, Gattaca, and more.

Many of these appear to be reprints of Best Buy exclusive SteelBooks that were previously sold out, so this is your second chance to grab them. A breakdown of the 4K SteelBook Blu-ray pre-orders can be found below. Note that they're slated for release on September 27th and you won't be charged until they ship. Odds are they will see a discount before that time. If it happens. you'll automatically get the lowest price during the pre-order period.