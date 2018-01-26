Ryan Reynolds Congratulates the ‘Logan’ Team for Oscar Nomination

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took to social media to congratulate Logan on its Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

An impossibly long, lingering hug to @mang0ld, @scottfrank and @andmichaelgreen on their #oscar nomination for LOGAN! Script was so good it would have worked even if you hadn’t bothered to film it. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 23, 2018

Reynolds offered “an impossibly long, lingering hug” to its director and co-writer James Mangold and screenwriters Scott Frank and Michael Green.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Script was so good it would have worked even if you hadn’t bothered to film it,” Reynolds wrote.

Long-time X-Men star Hugh Jackman reprised his role as Logan-slash-Wolverine for his ninth and final time, the gritty and R-rated Logan sending off both Jackman’s weary mutant hero and ally Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart).

The nomination marks the first time a superhero movie has been nominated for the award, a significant milestone in the comic book genre that grows more popular year-after-year.

Logan will compete for the trophy against Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory), The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber), Molly’s Game (Aaron Sorkin), and Mudbound (Virgil Williams and Dee Rees).

Late last year, Mangold expressed concern over Disney’s then-pending buyout of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets, a deal that has since been agreed to by both studios.

“If they’re actually changing their mandate, if what they’re supposed to do alters, that would be sad to me because it just means less movies,” Mangold said following a December screening and panel exploring Logan.

“I just hope what we end up with is going to be a positive in terms of movies.”

Logan — heavier not only in language and violence but in its themes — operated as a contrast to the PG-13 family-friendly fare offered by Disney-owned Marvel Studios, who Mangold expected less likely to take a risk on R-rated stories starring their Marvel superheroes.

“The real thing that happens when you make a movie rated R, behind the scenes, is that the studio has to adjust to the reality that there will be no Happy Meals,” Mangold said. “There will be no action figures.”

“The entire merchandising, cross-pollinating side of selling the movie to children is dead before you even start. And when that’s dead, it means you’re making a grown-up movie.”

The result, Mangold said, is “that these movies are not really stories, but are merchandise entities.”

“You can’t kill the characters because they’re worth so much effing money,” he said.

Logan gave brutal and gory ends to both Xavier and its eponymous hero, bringing an end to Jackman’s 17-year tenure as the metal-clawed mutant.

The 90th Academy Awards air March 4 on ABC. Reynolds reprises his role as Deadpool in Deadpool 2, out May 18.