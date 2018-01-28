‘Logan’ Wins ADG Award

Logan was among the films to take home top honors at this year’s Art Directors Guild awards.

Logan‘s Francois Audouy won the ADG award for Contemporary Feature Film.

“Thank you to the Art Directors Guild for recognizing us in the contemporary category,” Audouy said. “Our goal from the beginning was to make a film that connected with our times. I wouldn’t be here tonight if it wasn’t for James Mangold’s vision for Mangold. He wrote such an incredible screenplay and challenged us to thank differently. We’d also like to thank Hugh Jackman, whose passion and dedication were an inspiration to us all.”

Other films to home top honors were Blade Runner 2049 (Dennis Gassner) for Fantasy Feature Film, The Shape of Water (Paul Denham Austerberry) for Period Feature Film, and Coco (Harley Jessup) for Animated Feature Film.

Blade Runner 2049 and The Shape of Water are both nominated for the Academy Award for Production Design. Logan did not receive a nomination in that category but is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Director James Mangold commented on the nomination, which he says came as a surprise to him.

“It speaks to the idea that people are opening up to all genres to look for creative invention and I’m thrilled that people saw it in the work that Scott Frank, Michael Green and I did,” Mangold said. “On this film, we really focused on doing something different: a dramatic and character-driven film rather than trying to compete in the arms of comic book films… ‘I can spend more than you, I can blow up more than you. We wanted to make a film that operated on the character engine and emotion. I’ve been really gratified by the way fans have embraced the movie.”

Logan is now available in home media.

Upcoming X-Men movies include Deadpool 2 opening May 18th, X-Men: Dark Phoenix opening November 2nd, The New Mutants opening February 22, 2019, and Gambit, opening June 7, 2019.

