Hugh Jackman Congratulates ‘Logan’s James Mangold On Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman is showing some love to his now Oscar-nominated Logan director James Mangold after hearing the good news on Tuesday morning.

Mangold, who is nominated with Scott Frank and Michael Green for Best Adapted Screenplay, earned high praise from the Logan star on social media. “If Hollywood kept statistics for the most assists in nominations/awards… [James Mangold] would be the league league,” Jackman said in a tweet. “Today, he finally got the recognition he deserves. Congrats brother!”

Mangold also went to Twitter with his gratitude. “Wow. I am thrilled!” the director wrote. “Thank you all, for the lovely tweets!”

Logan‘s nomination marks a rare feat for comic book movies at the Academy Awards. The film, however, was not driven by effects but impressive performances and a compelling, intimate narrative. The film was nominated for Best Movie in the 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards, as well as a Best Actress nomination for Dafne Keen, Best Director nomination for James Mangold, Best Fight Scene nomination for Logan vs. X-24, Best First Appearance for X-23, and Best Score for Marco Beltrami’s work. Hugh Jackman won the 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Actor.

Logan marks Hugh Jackman’s final outing as the X-Men character Wolverine. Mangold, however, may return to helm an X-23 feature in the future. The Oscar nominated director is also known for his work on Walk the Line, Heavy, The Wolverine, 3:10 to Yuma, and Knight and Day.

While in theaters, Logan nabbed more than $600 million at the worldwide box office. It’s an impressive feat for an R-rated comic book movie. The film is available now on blu-ray, DVD, and DigitalHD.