Logan Director James Mangold Joins Quarantine Watch Party

The Quarantine Watch Party is returning on Wednesday night with Logan, as director James Mangold is joining the family!. Mangold will be active on Twitter throughout the Quarantine Watch Party to share insights, photos, and details from his work on the 2017 movie! The event will be taking place on Wednesday, 9pm ET, assembling fans of the R-rated Marvel movie for a shared viewing experience from the comfort of their own living room! Mangold has been passing his time at home watching some classics like Alfred Hitchcock's Foreign Correspondent and Terry Gilliam's The Adventures of Baron Hunchausen but it's time for him to throw on one of his own!

"Well, in many ways it was about the freedom that Wolverine bought me," Mangold said when asked what drew him to Logan. "The desire for the studio to make another Wolverine movie, [Hugh Jackman's] own resolve to make a final Wolverine movie, not thinking of if there was going to be one more. It would be his last. And my own feeling that I really didn't want to do a movie like that again, if I didn't have a greater sense of freedom to do what felt like I was missing when I saw these films."

Logan's Quarantine Watch Party will call for using #QuarantineWatchParty throughout the event, while using #Logan and tagging @ComicBook is also encouraged for a chance to be featured in content when the event is over!

"When I see the movie again, or catch it flipping over the dial watching television, the thing that I'm always struck by is the caliber of the performances," Mangold said. "And the thing I have the most pride in is that the actors are doing such sterling work. I think that's partly why, and such brave work, meaning that each case there's a lack of vanity. Whether it's Patrick Stewart playing a decaying, degrading Charles Xavier, or it's Hugh playing a Logan who's lost his moral compass and his even desire to live. To me, the idea was to take these characters to some place profound in their lives. A turning point in their lives where all they had done and all they had been might have seemed pointless, and all that mattered was what they were going to do now. That all that had come before was history, but it was distant history and that their present was what was going to be everything for them."

How to Join the Logan Quarantine Watch Party

What: Logan Quarantine Watch Party

When: Wednesday, May 27

Time: 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm PT

Follow Online: #QuarantineWatchParty and #Logan on Twitter and Instagram

