‘Logan’ Scores Writers Guild of America 2018 Film Nomination

Don’t ever tell Wolverine he can’t do something because the clawed X-Man just scored a nomination in the Writers Guild of America Film awards.

The nomination is for 2017’s Hugh Jackman swan song Logan, which despite being released in January still managed to be one of the best films of the year. Logan was nominated for best-adapted screenplay, which was created by Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green. It more than deserves the accolade, and maybe Logan will manage to come out the winner.

The full list of nominees for Adapted Screenplay is as follows.

“Call Me by Your Name,” Screenplay by James Ivory; Based on the Novel by André Aciman; Sony Pictures Classics

“The Disaster Artist,” Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber; Based on the Book The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside the Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell; A24

“Logan,” Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold; Based on Characters from the X-Men Comic Books and Theatrical Motion Pictures; Twentieth Century Fox Film

“Molly’s Game,” Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin; Based on the Book by Molly Bloom; STX Entertainment

“Mudbound,” Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees; Based on the Novel by Hillary Jordan; Netflix

Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie’s recent release I, Tonya also got a nod in the Original Screenplay category. The rest of the nominees can be viewed below.

“The Big Sick,” Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani; Amazon Studios

“Get Out,” Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures

“I, Tonya,” Written by Steven Rogers; Neon

“Lady Bird,” Written by Greta Gerwig; A24

“The Shape of Water,” Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro; Fox Searchlight

Logan currently holds an 87.35 on ComicBook.com’s composite rankings, which places it at #2 all time. You can submit your score here. Logan also places at #2 in ComicBook.com’s user rankings.

Logan is currently available on Digital platforms, Blu-ray, and DVD.

H/T IndieWire

