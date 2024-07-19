Logan’s Dafne Keen Opens Up About X-23 Movie Plans

Dafne Keen has been making waves in the Star Wars community thanks to her turn as the lovable padawan, Jecki Lon, in Star Wars: The Acolyte. The show’s first season came to an end this week, but that’s not why Keen is a trending topic today. Many know Keen best for playing X-23 in Logan opposite Hugh Jackman, and fans have wondered if the young actor would ever return to the role. During a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Keen revealed that an X-23 standalone movie almost happened.

“It was very much a reality that then kind of fell through,” Keen shared. “There were talks of a script being made. I’d heard it was an X-23 [movie]. I dunno how much of what I’m saying is true because I was 11, but this is what I’d heard through the grapevine.”

“I was quite sad,” she added, remembering when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox, which (mostly) put an end to the X-Men franchise that began in 2000. “I was like, ‘Oh well, I guess that’s it. That’s life, and I’ll have to move on’ – even though this is one of the greatest characters I’ll ever get to play, and annoyingly, I got to play her at 11! I peaked at 11.”

Warning: Deadpool & Wolverine final trailer spoilers below…

While Keen may not have gotten to play X-23 again in her own film, the final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine revealed she will have a cameo in the upcoming film.

Dafne Keen Talks Keeping Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo a Secret:

Dafne Keen in Logan.

“I had a great time keeping it secret,” Keen told EW. “I had to do a bunch of press for a job that I just finished,” she added, referring to her role in The Acolyte. “I got asked in every interview, and I just got to lie, which was really funny.”

“All the inspo comes from Andrew Garfield,” she said. “He is the master at this.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine poster

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.