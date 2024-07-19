Deadpool & Wolverine: Dafne Keen Says Spider-Man’s Andrew Garfield Inspired Her To Lie About Marvel Return

Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield was part of the inspiration behind Dafne Keen’s return in Deadpool & Wolverine. Garfield and Tobey Maguire shocked comic book movie fans by reprising their roles as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Deadpool & Wolverine comes with the same anticipation for returns as some cameos have been spoiled, while others are largely rumored. One rather large cameo was recently spoiled by Marvel Studios when Dafne Keen’s Laura Kinney / X-23 from 2017’s Logan appeared in the final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine. The actor has now commented on her reunion with Wolverine star Hugh Jackman, and how Garfield helped keep her Marvel return a secret.

Entertainment Weekly released an interview with Dafne Keen shortly after the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer dropped. “I had a great time keeping it secret. I had to do a bunch of press for a job that I just finished,” Keen said, referring to her role in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte. “I got asked in every interview, and I just got to lie, which was really funny.”

But when it came to keeping her big Deadpool & Wolverine appearance a secret, Keen gave all the kudos to Andrew Garfield. “All the inspo comes from Andrew Garfield,” she said. “He is the master at this.”

Dafne Keen comments on X-23 movie

After Dafne Keen’s starring role in Logan, and Hugh Jackman’s retirement from portraying Wolverine, there was a push to have Keen headline an X-23 movie. The actress pulled back the curtain on just how close those talks came.

“It was very much a reality that then kind of fell through,” Keen told EW. “There were talks of a script being made. I’d heard it was an X-23 [movie]. I dunno how much of what I’m saying is true because I was 11, but this is what I’d heard through the grapevine.”

Things changed once Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which came with the X-Men and Fantastic Four film franchises. Once that happened, Keen lost hope in an X-23 movie becoming a reality.

“I was quite sad,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh well, I guess that’s it. That’s life, and I’ll have to move on’ — even though this is one of the greatest characters I’ll ever get to play, and annoyingly, I got to play her at 11! I peaked at 11.”

Since Logan, Dafne Keen has gone on to star in other projects such as His Dark Materials and now The Acolyte. Fans will have to wait and see how much screen time she gets in Deadpool & Wolverine.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.