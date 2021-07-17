Loki Fans Still Can't Get Over Jonathan Majors' MCU Debut

Jonathan Majors is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Prior to Loki, the actor was only confirmed as Kang in Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Now, it appears the Lovecraft Country alumnus may have one of the biggest roles in the franchise moving forward. In addition to his roles as He Who Remains and Kang, Majors voiced all three of the Time Keepers — and people are in love with the actor's Marvel performance.

"Something that was really fun for me was we hadn't, for example, cast the voice of the Time Keepers yet, because you know Wizard of Oz was an obvious reference of ours," Herron recently told Entertainment Weekly of Majors' extensive Marvel role.

She added, "I was like, 'Oh, let's get Jonathan to do it, because he's an amazing character actor. We sent him the art of all the characters and it was really fun [because] he was sending us all of these different voices he could do for each character, which was great."

