Loki Fans Still Can't Get Over Jonathan Majors' MCU Debut
Jonathan Majors is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Prior to Loki, the actor was only confirmed as Kang in Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Now, it appears the Lovecraft Country alumnus may have one of the biggest roles in the franchise moving forward. In addition to his roles as He Who Remains and Kang, Majors voiced all three of the Time Keepers — and people are in love with the actor's Marvel performance.
"Something that was really fun for me was we hadn't, for example, cast the voice of the Time Keepers yet, because you know Wizard of Oz was an obvious reference of ours," Herron recently told Entertainment Weekly of Majors' extensive Marvel role.
She added, "I was like, 'Oh, let's get Jonathan to do it, because he's an amazing character actor. We sent him the art of all the characters and it was really fun [because] he was sending us all of these different voices he could do for each character, which was great."
Born for Kang
#Loki Finale: The MCU will never be the same again. Jonathan Majors was born for Kang. The best marvel series by far!!! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/vTkPyByKYn— _marvel.dc.geeks_ (@GeeksDc) July 14, 2021
Carrying Hard
cw // #Loki spoilers— Jay | loki spoilers (@jayspatrol) July 14, 2021
Jonathan Majors was carrying HARD in the finale. I can’t wait to see him as Kang in Quantamania pic.twitter.com/MqfdXHR1KY
Didn't Disappoint
#LokiFinale #Loki— Honeyflowerr (@Manibrown14) July 14, 2021
JONATHAN MAJORS DID NOT DISAPPOINT!!! 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/owrzSNXsBQ
Phenomenal
#loki spoilers
KANG THE CONQUEROR IS OFFICIALLY IN THE MCU AND JONATHAN MAJORS ACTING WAS PHENOMENAL pic.twitter.com/jlusmFHKRo— Wednesdays are the new Fridays (@HiddlestonWeds) July 14, 2021
No Debate
Jonathan Majors is the best actor in the MCU. No debate pic.twitter.com/WmBvEkRyV1— ☀️ Biyanka Chopra ☀️ (@StarletWebber) July 14, 2021
Best Performances
cw // #Loki spoilers— Jay | loki spoilers (@jayspatrol) July 14, 2021
I love how Richard E. Grant and Jonathan Majors were each in one episode but they had the best performances out of the whole show pic.twitter.com/TN4ng2WbwR
Main Character Energy
It’s the main character energy for me. Phase 4 belongs to Jonathan Majors 👆🏾 #Loki pic.twitter.com/QV1BDA6OEy— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) July 14, 2021
