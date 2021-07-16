✖

Jonathan Majors is suddenly one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most important characters. Introduced in the final episode of Loki, Majors has appeared as He Who Remains, the one true architect of the fabled Sacred Timeline. As it turns out, however, that wasn't Majors' only role in the Tom Hiddleston-starring series. No, according to Loki helmer Kate Herron, Majors was also responsible for voicing all three of the Time Keepers. Within the series, the Time Keepers were androids built by the actor's He Who Remains.

"Something that was really fun for me was we hadn't, for example, cast the voice of the Time Keepers yet, because you know Wizard of Oz was an obvious reference of ours," Herron recently told Entertainment Weekly.

She added, "I was like, 'Oh, let's get Jonathan to do it, because he's an amazing character actor. We sent him the art of all the characters and it was really fun [because] he was sending us all of these different voices he could do for each character, which was great."

Now that the multiverse has ripped wide open, there's no telling where Majors will pop up next. The actor, so far, has only been confirmed to play Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

In the same interview, Herron also said introducing He Who Remains was always the creative team's goal from the earliest days of development.

"It was always our North star," the helmer told the magazine. "What happened [between] when they met him and when the multiverse was born was still on the table, that's something obviously me, the writers, Michael [Waldron, the head writer], and the studio discussed and worked on.... I think honestly, for me and the writing team, we were just like, 'Okay, we'll just keep assuming we're going to get to introduce him until we're not allowed to.'"

