Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Writer Has Perfect Response to Loki Finale

One writer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had the perfect response to the Loki finale. Marvel fans were taken aback when they saw the sixth episode of the Disney+ series because of the questions raised by the ending. Jeff Loveness will be helping craft Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily’s next adventure. It seems as though time might end up being kind of a big deal for the MCU going forward. The writer tweeted, “Loki… what have you done?” Below those words, an image of Venom dunking on Spider-Man is attached and it’s too hysterical for words. Loveness is no stranger to absurdity. (He’s written 6 episodes of Rick and Morty after all…) But, these kind of nonsensical jokes are all over the timeline today and probably won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

When the topic of the Quantum Realm came up with Ant-Man director Peyton Reed, previously told ComicBook.com that there were more temporal shenanigans on the way. With Loki on Disney+ and raring to go, it’s amazing to see just how of an understatement that has become.

Loki... what have you done? pic.twitter.com/kYEvsWOjsI — Jeff Loveness (@JeffLoveness) July 14, 2021

"I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie," Reed explained. "In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground."

He continued, "There are definitely things in this movie that, if we're fortunate enough to make another one, there's a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we're just dipping our toes into it."

Jonathan Majors, who will be playing Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3 told Variety that he doesn’t miss superhero movies.

"The wonderful thing about my timeline for my education is that I watched the Marvel films, and to that end the DC films, blow up. I watched it happen," Majors said. "I got to watch those movies in context, and actually I never missed one either. It’s just so culturally, our culture is so steeped in it. If someone made a time capsule they would go ‘Yeah, superhero movies.’"

