Loki's Instagram Account Deletes All Photos, Adds Cryptic Update After Season 2 Cliffhanger

Loki season 2's most recent episode ended with a bang, literally, seemingly killing off a ton of Marvel characters, including Jonathan Majors' Victor Timely. The episode even ends with a flash, leaving the integrity of the TVA and the future of Loki, Sylvie, Mobius, and others totally up in the air. Even critics weren't given new Loki episodes beyond this one, so no one knows what comes next for the Marvel TV series. In an attempt to replicate the uncertainty here, Loki's official Instagram account wiped itself clean and alerted followers to a brand new post, the only one on the account, a photo of Miss Minutes on the inactive TemPad with the simple caption: "Access denied."

Marvel fans were not only puzzled by the ending of Loki season 2 episode 4, but by the update to the official Loki instagram account. "Loki is officially a horror show now," wrote one user in response to the new post. Lokilover476 posted in all-caps, "DID ANYONE ELSE GET A MESSAGE FROM THE ACC?????????"; in response, one added, "YES!!!! it's for sure a bot based on comments but OH MY GOD?????" In short, things are getting weird for Loki not only on Disney+ but on social media.

Loki season 2 episode 4 ending explained

Here are the bullet points to fully undestand just what went down in Loki season 2 episode 4 leading to its confusing ending:

At the end of Loki season 1, Sylvie killed He Who Remains and caused The Sacred Timeline to expand with branches growing to a big enough degree that it is becoming unstable.

An attempt to repair this about The Sacred Timeline earlier in Loki season 2 saw that it was impossible to make all the branching timelines fit in safely without the help of Miss Minutes or He Who Remains. As a result, the rings that are within the Time Loom need to be expanded to account for the new branches on the timeline.

OB and Victor Timely, a Kang variant and thus carrying a similar aura to He Who Remains, work together to create the Throughput Multiplier which will expand the rings of the Time Loom.

After completing this it becomes clear that Miss Minutes and Renslayer are working to sabotage them, leading to OB resetting the entire TVA system, which will allow Loki and Sylvie to use their magic in the TVA.

With the Throughput Multiplier now complete, and a Kang variant present to open the door, Victor volunteers to exit the TVA and put the gadget into place to fix the Time Loom. The only problem is there is now more temporal radiation on the outside of the TVA than there was when Mobius hoofed it outside in Loki season 2 episode 1.

As the door opens and Timely steps through, the temporal radiation tears him apart, spaghetti-fying him on screen and taking another Kang variant off the table, and seemignly destroying the TVA.

What happens next? Who knows! But two episodes remain in Loki season 2, so the story isn't over just yet.

