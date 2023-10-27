Loki Season 2 Just Killed A TON of Marvel Characters

Loki Season 2 spoilers follow! Marvel Studios' Disney+ shows are no stranger to killing off characters (Secret Invasion notably killed Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill in the first episode), but Loki season 2 just upped the ante in a big way. The fourth episode of Loki season 2 killed not one, not even just two, but a ton of characters, some of them major....pun intended, because Jonathan Majors' Victor Timely didn't make it out of the episode alive; at least, we don't think so. Another character that didn't make it out of the episode alive, at least it certainly seems that way, is none other than Miss Minutes. So what's about to happen? Did Loki season 2 just kill its biggest antagonists in one episode??

Who dies in Loki season 2?

Loki season 2 episode 4 has a lot of deaths. First up is none other than General Dox and her TVA Minutemen. Held prisoner by the TVA after their plan was thwarted, General Dox and her associates have been sitting in a holding cell wearing TVA time collars, waiting to see what will happen to them.

This week's Loki puts them in one of the wildest ways to die in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. When given the choice to follow Renslayer and rebuil the TVA, in exchange for a new life on the timeline, General Dox and friends however refused, sticking to their principles. In response, Renslayer assembles a cube that squishes them all together, screaming in agony as they perish into a tiny box. Not long after this Brad kills another TVA agent with a pruning staff, though it's technically a death in the episode, it's not a big one, that's next.

The final major "deaths" of Loki season 2 (quotes because we can't say for sure that they're going to stick) come later. Part of OB's plan is to reboot the entire TVA system to allow the use of magic within the headquarters. When this happens, Miss Minutes begins to flip out and glitch like crazy, even noting "I only have moments left." She ends her life by telling Victor Timely, "You'll never be him." Not long after this, the system freshly rebooted, Sylvie uses her magic on Brad, forcing him to prune Renslayer and give her at least a taste of revenge.

Jonathan Majors latest Kang variant Victor Timely also kicks the bucket. As the episode is nearing its conclusion and the TVA team are discussing who should go out into the xx to try and repair the timeline by installing the Time Loom, Victor Timely pipes up and volunteers. After suiting up and exiting the door, Victor is almost instantly spaghettified by the radiation on the outside

When is the next episode of Loki season 2?

Loki season 2 episodes debut every Thursday on Disney+, premiering on the streaming platform at 6 PM Pacific Time / 9 PM Eastern Time (meaning 7 PM Mountain Time and 8 PM Central Time for our middle-of-the-country friends). Only two episodes of Loki season 2 remain following this week, so there are only two more weeks of waiting. Here's the date and times for Loki season 2's remaining episodes:

Loki season 2, episode 5 – Thursday, November 2nd, 6 PM PT/9 PM ET

Loki season 2, episode 6 (season finale) – Thursday, November 9th, 6 PM PT/9 PM ET

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.