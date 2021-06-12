But What If Loki Really Is a Robot? Marvel Fans Investigate

The premiere of Disney+'s Loki invoked a wide range of emotions. In standard Marvel Studios fashion, there were plenty of laughs to be had throughout but as the episode moved along, things grew more serious as the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) examined the life he has in front of him. No matter what emotions you felt throughout, one scene is still standing out with fans in particular — Loki's very own existential crisis.

Light spoilers up ahead if you've yet to see the latest Marvel television show. Proceed with caution if you don't want spoiled!

Shortly after TVA agents pick Loki up from teleporting away from Avengers Tower, they take him through their own booking process. This process takes Loki through a wide array of tests. One of these tests is designed to take the prisoner's "temporal aura," except there's a major catch — the machine used to perform the test isn't compatible with robots, and can melt them down to a pile of junk if they step through the machine.

Once Laufeyson finds this out, a hilarious moment ensues as the trickster tries to determine where or not he's actually a robot, and fans of the show are still eating the bit up days later. Keep scrolling to see what they are saying.