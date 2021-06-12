But What If Loki Really Is a Robot? Marvel Fans Investigate
The premiere of Disney+'s Loki invoked a wide range of emotions. In standard Marvel Studios fashion, there were plenty of laughs to be had throughout but as the episode moved along, things grew more serious as the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) examined the life he has in front of him. No matter what emotions you felt throughout, one scene is still standing out with fans in particular — Loki's very own existential crisis.
Light spoilers up ahead if you've yet to see the latest Marvel television show. Proceed with caution if you don't want spoiled!
Shortly after TVA agents pick Loki up from teleporting away from Avengers Tower, they take him through their own booking process. This process takes Loki through a wide array of tests. One of these tests is designed to take the prisoner's "temporal aura," except there's a major catch — the machine used to perform the test isn't compatible with robots, and can melt them down to a pile of junk if they step through the machine.
Once Laufeyson finds this out, a hilarious moment ensues as the trickster tries to determine where or not he's actually a robot, and fans of the show are still eating the bit up days later. Keep scrolling to see what they are saying.
Straight to Jotunheim
#loki spoilers— ellie ४ | LOKI ERA (@reindeerrgames) June 9, 2021
i know the robot scene was funny but loki didn’t know he was a frost giant until not even that long ago so what if he was worried he still didn’t know his true nature..,,,.. pic.twitter.com/RBqeOmRd8y
CAPTCHA Slippin
#loki spoilers
when a site asks me if im a robot pic.twitter.com/wnOAuEiZ1l— ro ४ (@waterlokis) June 9, 2021
Calculating
// #Loki spoilers!!
loki: what if i am a robot pic.twitter.com/s4wcHeJsiZ— lisa | loki era!! SPOILERS | HAPPY PRIDE 🌈💗 (@lokisIove) June 9, 2021
Hey Viz
#Loki spoilers— Tiny (@prncrlphyo) June 9, 2021
Panic! at the TVA
#Loki "Spoiler"
"What if I was a robot I didn't know it?"
I don't know if I should laugh, cry or curse Odin for make Loki feel so insecure.🥺🥺#Loki#TomHiddleston pic.twitter.com/uJxeFtWEGG— LOKI// The Mischief Maker.🐍💚🗡 (@NShkr28) June 10, 2021
I, Loki
#Loki SPOILERS— Henna🍣CHIBI COMMISSIONS OPEN (@Slytherinmyship) June 9, 2021
BONK!
All hail to the luckiest robot that got the chance to see #Loki naked pic.twitter.com/lovD7bnCtm— A (@andreagalaxii) June 11, 2021
The first episode of Loki is now streaming on Disney+.
What other characters do you think could pop up in the Hiddleston-starring series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
