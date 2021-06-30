Loki Fans Are Losing It Over Return of Thor Character
Loki episode 4 had too many twists, turns, and shocking reveals to process all at once, but there is definitely one moment that Marvel fans are already raving about. That would be the moment that a fan-favorite character from the Thor movies shows up for a hilarious cameo appearance - which arguably ups the ante for every Marvel Cinematic Universe star who makes a cameo after this.
When Tom Hiddleston's Loki variant is once again arrested by the Time Variance Authority. Mobius (Owen Wilson) tosses Loki in a special kind of TVA prison cell, which replays a painful memory of Loki being confronted and chewed out by Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander). We haven't seen Sif since her two appearances in Agents of SHIELD (2014-2015); if we're talking official MCU canon, Sif hasn't been seen since Thor: The Dark World in 2013.
Jaimie Alexander will return as Sif in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, so fans are freaking out over this unexpected early return from the character:
Been So Long!
6-8 years without Lady Sif in the MCU (depending on how you count)? It's a travesty that needed correcting!prevnext
Sif: Sorceress Supreme
If you didn't have serious Doctor Strange vibes from this scene, you haven't been MCU'ing right!prevnext
A Friendly(?) Face
This version of Loki was happy to see a familiar Asgardian face - unfortunately it wasn't a friendly one.prevnext
We Missed You!
It's not until moments like these that you realize how many Sif stans there are out here in the MCU fandom.prevnext
Mythic Prank
Loki's hair-cutting antics are literally the stuff of legend. This Marvel Loki show isn't just fun: it's educational!prevnext
Best. Thor 4 Teaser. Ever.
If fans weren't hyped for Thor: Love and Thunder before, a nice little tease of Lady Sif's return is doing the trick now.prevnext
The Loki POV
How Loki saw Sif. 😂 🤣💀prevnext
Sif Cinematic Universe
As the only character to appear in Marvel Studios movies (Thor) and both canon (Loki) and non-canon TV series (Agents of SHIELD), Lady Sif is officially a cinematic universe all her own!
Loki streams new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.prev