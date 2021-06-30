Loki Fans Are Losing It Over Return of Thor Character

Loki episode 4 had too many twists, turns, and shocking reveals to process all at once, but there is definitely one moment that Marvel fans are already raving about. That would be the moment that a fan-favorite character from the Thor movies shows up for a hilarious cameo appearance - which arguably ups the ante for every Marvel Cinematic Universe star who makes a cameo after this.

When Tom Hiddleston's Loki variant is once again arrested by the Time Variance Authority. Mobius (Owen Wilson) tosses Loki in a special kind of TVA prison cell, which replays a painful memory of Loki being confronted and chewed out by Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander). We haven't seen Sif since her two appearances in Agents of SHIELD (2014-2015); if we're talking official MCU canon, Sif hasn't been seen since Thor: The Dark World in 2013.

Jaimie Alexander will return as Sif in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, so fans are freaking out over this unexpected early return from the character: