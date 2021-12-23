Loki Fans Rank Marvel Series To Close Out 2021

2021 is almost over and Marvel fans are ranking their favorites. Any of the people out there can’t list all the Disney+ shows and movies without mentioning Loki. Tom Hiddleston absolutely put his foot into that performance. A lot of viewers fell in love with the trickster and Sylvie over the course of those weeks on the streaming service. WandaVision captured the entire Internet’s attention for more than a month. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was highly reviewed by Disney+ users. But, Sylvie and Loki have endured across all these months. Jonathan Majors made such a big impression on Marvel fans that they’re eagerly awaiting seeing Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania. So, it’s a big year for the multiverse and Loki played a big part about that. Check out some of the posts down below:

Earlier this year, Loki star Tom Hiddleston talked to Variety about the excitement surrounding the next season of the Disney+ series. It seems as though the Asgardian prince has actually turned over a new leaf and fans will see.

“I understand the audience sees good in Loki — they want him to get past his internal and external obstacles,” Hiddleston began. “They want him to repair that relationship with his brother and step into the hero that he can be.”

“He realizes, ‘Actually, I can choose my path and choose to do the right thing. Or I choose, at least, not to repeat the same old tricks that I repeated over and over in a cycle of trust and betrayal.’ It’s exciting to retain all the characteristics that makes Loki, Loki, and at the same time to play slightly different music within him,” the actor added.

