Ryan Reynolds and Miss Minutes Setup Loki Crossover for Deadpool 3

Is Deadpool a variant? Could the whole Foxverse be introduced via the multiverse in the upcoming Deadpool 3? It seems as likely as anything else, and maybe even more so with Reynolds evoking the Loki supporting character Miss Minutes in a new social media post. An unverified Twitter account for Miss Minutes started it by tagging the official Deadpool account in a tweet that just said "Hey there, Deadpool – Love, Miss Minutes." But then Reynolds spotted it and joined in, replying with his own little hello to Miss Minutes and sending fans on social media into a sleuthing frenzy, trying to figure out if this is just a cute interaction or a major clue about the nature of the universe.

That's how social media and fandom works, remember. I mean, remember the whole Mephisto thing?

It's just a Ryan Reynolds thing, by the look of it. The Miss Minutes account appears to be a fan account without any real connection to the Loki show, at least at first glance. And "she" even said herself that she doesn't expect a Deadpool 3 appearance.

"Nah, just saying hi to the neighborhood merc with a mouth," she tweeted in response to a fan.

Still, Reynolds engaging with the TVA mascot has got fans to thinking about how easy it would be to use Loki and the multiverse framework to keep everything (and nothing, in a way) in the third Deadpool movie -- something that seems likely, given that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the film.

"I can tell you, I'm going to have the time of my life," Jackman told Variety recently. "I can tell you that I've started back at the gym and I'm eating a lot and I feel bad for the cast of Music Men, the amount of protein shakes I'm having. But it's a lot of fun. It's been five years, and I really never thought I'd come back, and I'm really, really excited about it. Actually, I do know a bit about the script, but I'm not going to tell you."

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway."

"I think you're always gonna zig when everybody's expecting you to zag when it comes to that character," Reynolds said of Deadpool possibly making his debut in another film before Deadpool 3. "As long as Disney's open to doing some pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses of Deadpool then I dig it, man. I think it's all great."

There is no official release date yet for Deadpool 3, although it's expected to go into production in 2023.