Early ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Concept Art Reveals Loki With A Mohawk

Loki almost took on an extremely different look in Thor: Ragnarok.

If concept artist Aleksi Briclot’s early work on the film had been approved, the Tom Hiddleston character would have shaved his head — not in its entirety, though. The center of Loki‘s head would have been topped with a mohawk look. Even better: it looks like the hair taken from the sides of Loki’s head were then transferred to his face, adding a beard to the mix.

Check out Briclot’s early design of bearded, mohawk Loki from Thor: Ragnarok below.

“Another early concept art for Loki,” Briclot wrote. “Played by the intense and awesome [Tom Hiddleston]. The final concept was designed by [Anthony Fransisco]. I was trying something else with the haircut on this one.” Something else is right!

Loki’s next appearance will come in the form of Avengers: Infinity War. Picking up right where Thor: Ragnarok left off, he will look as he did in the final moments of November’s Marvel Studios film.

This is not the first bizarre design for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s cosmic characters. Earlier this week, a design for Thor which could have branded him as a member of House Stark on Game of Thrones was released as it was created for the second Thor movie, Thor: The Dark World.

