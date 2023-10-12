Loki: New Season 2 Clip Shows Loki Going Up Against X-5

The second episode of Loki's second season is dropping on Disney+ tonight, and it looks like Loki (Tom Hiddleston) will be venturing outside of the TVA. The season's first episode picked up right where the season one finale left off, and saw the titular character seeking help to stop time-slipping. Now, it looks like Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) will have to set off on some adventures in order to stop various variants of "He Who Remains" (Jonathan Majors) and keep reality from collapsing. Today, Marvel Studios shared a new clip to tease the second episode, which shows Loki facing off with Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal).

Set somewhere in the past, X-5 is about to start fighting a group of people when he realizes it's actually Loki using his magic. When X-5 tells Loki to "fight fair," the God of Mischief sighs, "It's not a fair fight." The clip also teases some classic Loki moves and even shows a shadow of his iconic horned helmet.

"How mischievous," Marvel Studios captioned the clip. "Episode 2 of Loki Season 2 starts streaming tonight at 6PM PT only on @DisneyPlus." You can watch the clip in the post below:

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

