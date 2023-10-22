Loki Costume Designer Says Tom Hiddleston Is "A Dream To Dress"

Tom Hiddleston first played Loki in Thor back in 2011, and the character has come a long way in those 12 years. Loki is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series to get a second season on Disney+, and the third episode was just released this week. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to interview costume designer Christine Wada, who created the looks for both seasons of Loki. During the chat, she revealed which costume was the most challenging, and shared some interesting history about the time periods seen on the show. When asked which character was her favorite to dress, Wada had trouble picking, but she did have some kind words to share about Hiddleston.

"I mean, really. It's hard to say because of course Tom's a dream to dress, because he really just knows, he's so in his body. But it's also really fun to dress Sophia [Di Martino] because she's got such an edge to her, and she's such a tomboy. And then Wunmi [Mosaku] has this ... everybody," Wada explained.

Loki Producer Reveals How Tom Hiddleston Impacted Season 2:

Marvel producer Kevin Wright recently told TV Insider that the second season of Loki was directly influenced by the show's star, Tom Hiddleston, who had an insightful way of looking at Loki's journey.

"He's a character who has not lived up to his full potential yet," Wright said when asked about Loki's arc. "And that was the exciting journey for us in Season 2 was we want this Loki to become the best version of himself. And something that Tom would say was like, 'You cannot become the best version of yourself in life until you really embrace your past and who you are, and fully kind of reckon with your being and the things that you've done and what you want to do.'"

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ComicBook.com's podcast Phase Zero will be recording live episodes every week following Loki season 2's new episodes on Disney+. Each week we will review, break down, and discuss the latest installment of the new Marvel series immediately after the episode's conclusion! The new episodes will be broadcast live on the Phase Zero channel on YouTube before being made available on all major podcast platforms. You can subscribe to the Phase Zero channel now and turn on notifications to make sure you don't miss the Loki Season 2 bonus episodes!

What do you think of Loki's second season so far? Tell us in the comments!