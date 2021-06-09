Loki Writer on Potential Season 2: "Time Will Tell"

✖

The first episode of Loki is nearly upon us and for the next month and a half, one new episode of the Tom Hiddleston-starring series will debut on Disney+ every Wednesday. As it stands now, the series is guaranteed a six-episode first season order. Compared to the limited series nature of WandaVision, however, there have already been rumors that a Loki Season Two is already in the works. According to Loki writer Michael Waldron, "time will tell" on whether or not Hiddleston's god of mischief will, in fact, return.

Speaking with Murphy's Multiverse, Waldron says regardless of what the future holds for the series, these first six episodes tell a complete story. "It was really always my hope and intention with this to tell a complete story with this season," Waldron said. "Season one would stand on its own and, you know, is there more story to tell in the future? I don't know, time will tell."

Hiddleston himself was asked a similar question on the massive press tour for the series, and claimed he hasn't any idea of where his character's story goes from here.

"At this point, I have learned that for me to have any expectations is futile and a fool’s errand," Hiddleston told Games Radar last month. "Having said goodbye to the character once, twice, three times, I do not know what the future holds. But I’m excited to find out. I think we could never have seen 10 years ahead..."

The MCU favorite added, "However, that would be to underestimate the intelligence of Kevin Feige! Maybe he did see into the future, and he predicted all this, and, in fact, he works for the TVA, and reality is unfolding as it should, and we’re all just along for the ride."

