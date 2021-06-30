Loki Makes Big Time Keepers Revelation in Episode 4

✖

Fans of Marvel's Loki have been waiting for the acclaimed series to address the mysterious Time Keepers, the omnipresent beings that have only been addressed on the show to this point. In the fourth episode of Loki Season 1, which was released on Wednesday morning, fans finally got their wish. If you've been waiting for information about the Time Keepers, boy does "The Nexus Event" really deliver. Thanks to a pretty massive reveal at the end of the episode, we now know more about the Time Keepers than ever before.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Loki! Continue reading at your own risk...

After Loki and Sylvie were recaptured by the TVA, Renslayer takes them to meet the infamous Time Keepers, three ancient beings sitting in a smoky room in Thanos-approved hover chairs. They have a conversation with the Variants about their misdeeds and ask if they have any last words before being "pruned" from the Sacred Timeline. Before they are killed, however, Hunter B-15 arrives with a fresh perspective. She frees Loki and Sylvie after realizing that the TVA has been lying to her and that she's actually a Variant herself (as are all TVA employees).

Upon being freed, Loki and Sylvie take the fight to the TVA agents. Sylvie ends up taking one of the agents' weapons, hurling it at a Time Keeper, and cutting off its head. This is when we finally learn the truth about the Time Keepers.

When the head of the ancient being rolls down the stairs to Loki and Sylvie, sparks coming out of its neck, it is revealed that the Time Keepers are actually just robots. They are androids designed to put on a show and nothing more. They aren't untangling the end of time. They aren't watching over everything on the timeline. These "beings" aren't real at all.

There were quite a few theories floating around about whether or not the Time Keepers actually existed, and it appears many of those theories were correct. Of course, we don't know the full story just yet, seeing as how there are more revelations to come in the final two episodes of Loki's first season. There's always a chance that the Time Keepers are still real, and they just use robot versions of themselves as a facade so they can keep working. But that doesn't feel all that likely, does it?

As it stands now, there are no Time Keepers, which means the story of Loki has been blown wide open and quite literally anything is possible going forward.

What did you think of the new episode of Loki? Let us know in the comments!