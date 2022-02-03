Loki Star Confirms Season 2 Return

The second season of Loki is expected to begin filming in a matter of months, and another familiar face will be returning to the beloved Disney+ show. Following in the footsteps of Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw confirmed she’s returning to the show on a recent episode of Good Morning America.

“I know there is a Season Two,” Mbatha-Raw said on the morning show. ” I know that I’m in it, and that’s about all I can say. I just love Renslayer. I’m so excited to explore her further and I’m so happy that people are really looking forward to the next season.”

The last time fans saw Renslayer, she was skipping out of the Time Variance Authority after finding out the Time Keepers were constructed by an outside force. We don’t know yet if she knew of Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains.

“She has the making of a very complex villain that has her own set of principles and beliefs that drive her,” Loki head writer Michael Waldron previously said of Renslayer to Marvel.com. “She doesn’t believe that what she’s doing is evil. She believes that the mission is for greater good, and Renslayer probably wishes that she never learned that the Time Keepers were fake, that they had just been able to keep doing this forever.”

“She’s the good soldier of the TVA, just a disciple to the bureaucracy,” he continued. “Then it’s revealed to be a lie to her. Instead of that galvanizing her and making her question her life’s purpose, the way it did with Mobius, Renslayer wants to stay in power. She reacts more in anger.”

