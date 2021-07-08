Loki Star Richard E. Grant Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Look at Classic Loki Costume

✖

Last week's episode of Loki featured a post-credits scene that saw the show's main Loki (Tom Hiddleston) being "pruned" and ending up in "The Void" with various Variant versions of himself. One such version was played by Richard E. Grant, who was revealed to be "Classic Loki." Marvel fans have been waiting quite a while to find out who Grant was playing on the series and the Academy Award-nominated actor did not disappoint. After the fifth episode of the show dropped today, many fans took to Twitter to praise Grant's performance. In honor of his MCU debut, Grant also took to social media today to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the series.

"Blown away by the amazing response to ⁦ @OfficialLoki @disneyplus Congratulations to ⁦

@twhiddleston & ⁦@iamkateherron. Channelling Kermit! 😂," Grant wrote. "Glorious Richard 💚 It’s not easy being green," Loki director Kate Herron replied. You can check out his photos in the post below:

Grant's Classic Loki wasn't the only Variant Loki to steal the show in the latest episode, "Journey Into Mystery." Many fans are also obsessed with Alligator Loki. During a recent interview with Marvel.com, Loki's head writer, Michael Waldron, revealed Alligator Loki is not a character from the comics (unlike Frog Thor).

"We were talking about [how] we want to meet many different versions of Loki in this show," Waldron explained. "I was just like, there should be an Alligator Loki. And it's like, well, why? Because he's green." He added, "It's so stupid, but it also makes total sense ... You almost have to take it seriously, like maybe he is [a Loki]? Why shouldn't there be an alligator version of Loki? For all we know, that's an alligator universe or whatever. It's just the sort of irreverent thing that, in this show, we play straight and make the audience take it seriously."

The finale of Loki is expected to drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 14th.

