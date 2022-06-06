Loki and Star Sophia Di Martino Win Multiple MTV Awards

✖

Marvel Studios' Loki series marched into the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night and immediately left its stamp on the competition. Within the first hour of the ceremony, Loki locked up two awards, both of which beat out Spider-Man: No Way Home, which felt like the favorite for quite a few different awards heading into Sunday night. New Marvel star Sophia Di Martino was at the center of both wins.

Di Martino was named the Best Breakthrough Performance of the last year for her take on Sylvie, the Loki variant that teamed with Tom Hiddleston's titular God of Mischief to break the secrets of the multiverse wide open. Fans immediately fell in love with Sylvie and it should come as no surprise that Di Martino was given the award for her performance. She was up against some stiff competition, beating the likes of Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), and Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game).

Loki also won the award for Best Team, for a lineup that includes Di Martino's Sylvie, Hiddleston's Loki, and Owen Wilson's Mobius. That trio won the Best Team award by beating groups from Only Murders in the Building, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Adam Project, and The Lost City.

Sylvie is set up for a big future in the MCU, beginning with the second season of Loki on Disney+. At the end of the show's first season, Sylvie opened the gates of the multiverse when the killed He Who Remains. According to Di Martino, Sylvie might regret that choice going forward.

"She's done it and she's sort of waiting for the relief and the release and something to happen to make her feel a tiny bit better about things," Di Martino told Vanity Fair last year. "And it just doesn't come, and she's left questioning everything. I think [regret] definitely comes at some point. I'm sure it will, because the whole conversation that's just happened with Loki is almost like a misunderstanding. It's just a bad bit of communication in a way, and then she's left with the reality of what she's done. There's some big feels."

