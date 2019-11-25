Loki Actor Tom Hiddleston Meets the Bootleg Avengers in New York

With a break in filming projects for Marvel Studios, Tom Hiddleston is starring in Betrayal, a Broadway play featuring Zawe Ashton and Daredevil alumnus Charlie Cox. Now that New York is home for Hiddleston — at least temporarily — the actor’s been having some fun with the locals. In one recent viral picture, the MCU stalwart can be seen posing with looks like to be Times Square performers dressed up as the Incredible Hulk and Captain America.

If you’re still hoping to catch a showing of Betrayal, you might want to act quickly. It wraps up it’s run at Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on December 8th. Sometime in the months after the play closes, Hiddleston’s expected to begin filming on Loki, a time-traveling limited series set for Disney+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s a huge time travel component,” Loki executive producer Stephen Broussard confirmed during Disney+’s Expanding the Universe. “There will be a man on the run quality to it and we get the chance to explore more human sides of Loki.”

“We’re finally going to see him on his back foot,” executive producer Kevin Wright added. “This his him, being put in a position where he doesn’t have all the answers, and has been thrown a curveball by life.”

Loki is set to hit Disney+ sometime in Spring 2021.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What are you hoping to see in the Loki limited series on Disney+? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!