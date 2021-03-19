Loki: Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson Debate Who Is the Real Star of the Marvel Show

✖

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson decided to debate who the real star of LOKI was today during a promo for the series. Disney+ will get their first look at the trickster god on June 11th. But, fans got treated to a new poster and some fun banter between the two leads today. WandaVision is now complete, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier gets rolling in a little while, but fans still don’t know a ton about Loki. For those who don’t know, this Marvel Studios outing will be a crime drama of sorts that is set after the version of the character from another timeline escaped during Avengers: Endgame. Fans have grown accustomed to Hiddleston’s charms as Thor’s brother over the course of that franchise. So, it would seem that he would have a built-in advantage. But, things might not be so cut and dry with Wilson aboard with that natural screen presence. He seems like he’s having a blast as a member of the Time Variance Authority in Loki.

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson of Marvel Studios' upcoming Original Series #Loki deliver a message to Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, as well a surprise for the fans. Don't miss the premiere of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/nenqgilxf5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 18, 2021

Previously, visual effects supervisor on the series, Brad Parker, had the chance to speak with CBM about the tone of the series. He told fans to be ready for a zanier adventure than the trailer has alluded to when it dropped.

"Well, that’s pretty much all I can say, that it is a crazy journey! That’s another project that will defy expectations in a lot of ways. It’s been so much fun," the filmmaker explained. "It’s been on my hit list to work on a Marvel project, and Loki is just such a great one. It’s so cool, and there are so many amazing things that are going to happen in every episode. I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s a lot of hard work. We’re working furiously to make this thing as great as possible, and I think people are going to be thrilled when they see it."

"It’s been quite good in that way," Parker added when asked about the sizable budget. "That’s a completely different creative exercise when you have more resources, but the appetite for visuals is on such a bigger scale in the visual effects aspect of things, so it’s challenging in its own right!"

