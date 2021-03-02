First Loki Merchandise Surfaces Online

✖

Fresh off the news that the Loki series has had its Disney+ debut delayed slightly, the first official merchandise for the Marvel Studios production has made its way online. Like with the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first products have appeared on Zazzle, officially from Marvel. A variety of different items (shirts, stickers, pillows, notebooks, etc) are available with Loki, Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius, the official TVA logo, and a classic old school image for something called "Miss Minutes." Of note is two different Loki desgisn that feature some writing that reads "The Timeline Wants to Break Free" and "For All Time. Always" (seemingly the motto of the TVA).

Scheduled to premiere on June 11th, Loki is officially described as follows: "In Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.” Joining Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in the series' cast are Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Michael Waldron served as the head writer while Kate Herron directed the six episode series.

"The god of mischief will step out of his brother’s shadow and into his own series on Disney+ in May of next year,” Marvel president Kevin Feige said previously at Disney Investor Day. “As with our other shows coming to Disney+, we wanted to try something a little different. Explore a new genre for us at Marvel Studios. So, we’ve put Loki in the middle of his own crime thriller. If that sounds a little bit unusual, don’t worry, Loki is just as confused.”

Loki is one piece of an ambitious roster of shows Marvel is developing for Disney+ including the previously announced WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and What If...?, the first animated series from Marvel Studios. Tonight the studio announced even more shows in the works including Armor Wars, Ironheart, and Secret Invasion, plus The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and I Am Groot, a series of animated shorts staring Groot from the space opera.

