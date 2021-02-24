Marvel's Loki Series Premiere Date Revealed By Disney+

✖

Marvel's Loki series premiere date has been revealed by Disney: Loki's will premiere on Disney+ on June 11th. The release date reveal came with a batch of new Disney+ programming reveals during the 2021 Winter TCA. Loki's June 11th arrival leaves something of a gap in time for Marvel Studios' big 2021 releases: WandaVision is now wrapping up; The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will run from mid-March through mid-April; Black Widow is still currently slated to hit theaters in May, and then we'll get Loki in June. It's a bit removed from Loki's original release date in January, but hey, now we at least know when it's arriving.

The events of Loki have become increasingly intriguing, as WandaVision reveals more of its mysteries, and sets up big new developments for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wanda Maximoff has been revealed as capable of even more incredible power than anyone ever imagined - including the power to re-arrange reality itself. No matter what the ultimate resolution to the events of the series, it seems Wanda's world-distorting actions will have far-reaching rippling effects, including affecting what happens in Loki.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige already hinted about the connections, when he revealed that Loki will help set up Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness - a film that will be directly connected to WandaVision. Feige revealed the Doctor Strange 2 and connection to Bloomberg, saying, “I’m not sure we’ve actually acknowledged that before. But it does [connect].”

Here is the Synopsis for Marvel's Loki:

"In Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Loki will premiere on Disney+ on June 11th.

