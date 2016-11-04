Loki: Tom Hiddleston Reflects on Character's Bisexuality Reveal

✖

Marvel Studios has been knocking it out of the park with their Disney+ series and Loki was the shining star of all of the things they released last year. The series brought back the God of Mischief after his tragic death at the hands of Thanos during the opening of Avengers: Infinity War. Loki set up some groundbreaking things for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also revealed one major detail about the character. During the series' third episode Loki and Sylvie have a conversation where they reveal that the character is bisexual. Now, Tom Hiddleston is speaking out on the moment. While speaking with The Guardian, the actor spoke about his feelings returning as the character on Disney+ and also reflected on the big reveal.

"I was just really honored to be asked. We all wanted to Digital Spyretain the integrity of the character – I wanted to make sure we didn't lose the bits that people loved while doing something new," Hiddleston revealed. "I also hope Loki coming out as bisexual was meaningful to people who spotted it. It was a small step, and there's further to go. But it was definitely important to all of us."



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was expected to feature some big cameos from around the multiverse other than the already confirmed Patrick Stewart as Professor X and some other big surprises. Loki was expected to appear in the film, but that rumor turned out to be false. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki scribe Michael Waldron recently revealed that the rules he set for the multiverse in the series may have stopped him from doing certain things in the Doctor Strange sequel. During a new interview with Digital Spy, Waldron explained why creating such definitive rules about the multiverse in Loki caused some minor headaches.



"We worked pretty hard on Loki to make it as airtight as possible. But there were times when I was like, 'Oh, shit, I wish I hadn't have defined that so clearly. I don't know why I had to be so specific in my time-travel television show about the rules of the multiverse'," Waldron said. "But, I was glad that I came in with institutional knowledge of the multiverse and was able to get the creative team of Doctor Strange on the same page as me on everything. Because like with Loki, that's the most important thing when you're dealing with this. You have to all have a shared language of all this stuff, otherwise it can get pretty confusing."



Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is exclusively in theaters now!



