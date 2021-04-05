Loki Trailer Confirms Involvement of Skrulls

✖

Now that they've received a proper introduction through Captain Marvel, there's no telling when Skrulls will pop up next. After all, there's at least one Skrull showing up in Loki, the latest trailer has confirmed that much for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the Asgardian is led into the Time Variance Authority headquarters for the first time, you can see a Skrull — dressed in a tracksuit, no less — waiting at what appears to be a reception desk.

It all happens in the blink of an eye, but a Skrull is most certainly visible in their natural form, without assuming the shape of anyone else. See a snapshot of the sequence in question below.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

After an introduction in the Brie Larson-starring feature, Skrulls have then been featured in two different post-credits scenes — one tacked on to the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home and another in the last episode of WandaVision. Thanks to their shape-shifting abilities, the introduction of Skrulls has opened up all sorts of new storytelling capabilities.

In fact, Far From Home writer Erik Sommers previously suggested anybody in the MCU could be a member of the alien race. “It’s certainly possible,” Sommers previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “We didn’t write anything in specifically and we have not personally planned anything out, but I think it certainly opens up a world of possibilities that is very exciting.”

“First of all, to clarify the timeline, that’s real Nick Fury at Tony’s funeral at the end of [Endgame]. So it’s not like he’s been a Skrull forever or like, it’s not like he’s been a Skrull since Captain Marvel,” Spidey director Jon Watts previously told ComicBook.com.

“There’s such a history of Nick Fury and the Skrulls, especially now that people have seen Captain Marvel and they’ve seen what is happening with those stories in the MCU. But to me it was always just this fundamental question of how could [Mysterio] actually fool Nick Fury? Because Nick Fury’s super power is being suspicious, you know?” he added.

Loki is set to hit Disney+ on June 11th.

What other characters do you think could pop up in the Hiddleston-starring series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!