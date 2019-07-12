Marvel Studios Writer Teases It’s “Certainly Possible” Some MCU Characters Are Secretly Skrulls

It’s a strong possibility the Marvel Cinematic Universe will later reveal some of its characters to be shape-shifting Skrulls hiding in plain sight, according to Spider-Man: Far From Home co-writer Erik Sommers. Spoilers ahead.

Far From Home reveals the Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) operating out of Europe are actually Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren (Sharon Blynn), longtime allies of the real Fury, seen later lounging off-world with a faction of Skrulls who look to comprise a version of S.W.O.R.D. from the Marvel Comics.

Could even more MCU citizens be revealed as green-skinned aliens in the future?

“It’s certainly possible,” Sommers told The Hollywood Reporter. “We didn’t write anything in specifically and we have not personally planned anything out, but I think it certainly opens up a world of possibilities that is very exciting.”

Though Far From Home Fury is a Skrull for most of its runtime, director Jon Watts previously confirmed with ComicBook.com the Fury who attended the funeral of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was the real deal.

“First of all, to clarify the timeline, that’s real Nick Fury at Tony’s funeral at the end of [Endgame]. So it’s not like he’s been a Skrull forever or like, it’s not like he’s been a Skrull since Captain Marvel,” Watts said of the 1995-set blockbuster that revealed Talos’ faction of Skrulls to be the good guys, a band of refugees relentlessly pursued and persecuted by the blue-skinned Kree.

Because pretend superhero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) is later revealed to be a fraud — he claimed to be from a since-destroyed Earth belonging to the infinite multiverse — the Skrull twist explains circumvents the real super-spy from being fooled by Mysterio’s deceptions.

“There’s such a history of Nick Fury and the Skrulls, especially now that people have seen Captain Marvel and they’ve seen what is happening with those stories in the MCU. But to me it was always just this fundamental question of how could [Mysterio] actually fool Nick Fury? Because Nick Fury’s super power is being suspicious, you know?” Watts said.

“It always sort of bothered me even though we knew that that’s what we wanted the story to be, that Nick Fury could get duped even though he’s been gone for five years and he’s on his back foot. I wanted to come up with one last little reveal that could explain that unanswered question. And when you’re making a con man movie, it just feels like the right thing to do to have one last little twist that makes you look at everything slightly differently.”

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige previously hinted it was possible for Secret Invasion to make its way to the big screen: the famed Marvel Comics storyline saw the Marvel Universe infiltrated by villainous Skrulls, led by their queen, who secretly posed as a member of the Avengers.

“Just like not all humans are bad, and not all humans are good, I think Skrulls probably have a variety of moralities amongst them,” Feige told ComicBook.com.

“When they can do what they can do, it probably gets very tempting. So, it’s fun to have introduced this concept and see where it goes.”